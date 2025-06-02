Gold Rate Today June 2: Gold Prices See Slight Increase

Gold prices have seen a slight rise today in Hyderabad, while silver prices have dipped slightly. According to local jewellers, the price of 24-carat gold has increased by ₹330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has gone up by ₹300 per 10 grams. In contrast, silver prices have decreased by ₹100 per kg.

These updated prices are applicable in both Telugu states, with only minor differences between cities.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (June 2, 2025)

24 Carat Gold (10 grams) – ₹97,640

22 Carat Gold (10 grams) – ₹89,500

Silver Price Today in Hyderabad

Silver (1 kg) – ₹1,10,800

The rise in gold prices is driven by increased global demand and economic uncertainty, while silver dipped slightly due to lower industrial demand. Precious metal rates often fluctuate based on international markets, inflation, currency shifts, and geopolitical factors.