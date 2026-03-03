Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 3 in Hyderabad and Other Cities
Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on March 3, 2026, across major Indian cities, while silver prices continued their upward trend. The mixed movement in bullion rates comes amid global volatility and fluctuating dollar strength. Investors are closely tracking MCX trends and international cues.
Gold Prices Today, March 3, 2026:
Gold Prices (Per 10 Grams)
24K Gold Rates
- Delhi – ₹87,600
- Noida – ₹87,600
- Mumbai – ₹87,450
- Kolkata – ₹87,450
- Chennai – ₹88,200
- Bengaluru – ₹87,450
22K Gold Rates
- Delhi – ₹80,300
- Noida – ₹80,300
- Mumbai – ₹80,150
- Kolkata – ₹80,150
- Chennai – ₹80,900
- Bengaluru – ₹80,150
Silver Prices Today, March 3, 2026:
Silver Prices (Per Kg)
- Delhi – ₹1,00,500
- Noida – ₹1,00,500
- Mumbai – ₹1,00,500
- Kolkata – ₹1,00,500
- Chennai – ₹1,09,000
- Bengaluru – ₹1,00,500
Silver saw a noticeable rise compared to the previous session, supported by industrial demand and global market cues.