Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 3 in Hyderabad and Other Cities

September 10, 2026

YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again targeted the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment. Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan alleged that the recruitment process was not a genuine Mega DSC but a “Daga DSC”. He said several irregularities were coming to light as the issue was being examined.