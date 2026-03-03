YS Jagan to Attend Wedding Ceremonies in Araku and Proddutur

Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts on Wednesday, March 4.

He is scheduled to arrive at Araku Valley at 11:30 AM to attend the wedding of MLA Regam Matsyalingam’s son at the Radha Krishna Temple in Tangulaguda village. Later, at 1:30 PM, he will reach Visakhapatnam and visit the residence of former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh in Ranapratap Nagar to bless the newlywed couple.

In the afternoon, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will travel to Proddutur in YSR district to attend the wedding reception of the daughter of former MLA Rachamallu Shivaprasad Reddy. He is expected to return thereafter.