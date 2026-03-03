Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: Date, Time, Sutak and How to Watch

A rare total lunar eclipse (known as Chandra Grahan) will take place in India on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the Holi festival. This celestial event will be visible across many parts of the country, though the Moon will rise already in eclipse in most cities.

Lunar Eclipse Date & Major Timings

Date: March 3, 2026 (Tuesday)

Eclipse begins: ~3:20 PM IST

Totality (full eclipse): ~4:34 PM to 5:33 PM IST

Eclipse ends: ~6:48 PM IST

Sutak period starts: 6:23 AM on March 3 (a traditional inauspicious window observed before the eclipse).

What to Expect

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon, often giving it a reddish tint — popularly called a “Blood Moon.”

In most Indian cities (like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai), only the later stages will be visible as the Moon rises.

In northeastern states (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, etc.), the eclipse — including totality — may be more clearly seen.

Sutak Period & Rituals

The Sutak period (considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition) begins roughly nine hours before the eclipse and continues until it ends. During this time, typically no auspicious ceremonies are held.

Customs usually call for temples to be closed and religious rites like weddings, engagements, or griha-pravesh to be avoided during this window.

How to Watch

Because the Moonrise may occur after the eclipse has started in many regions, observers should look toward the eastern sky around sunset for the best chance to see the phenomenon.

A total lunar eclipse is completely safe to view with the naked eye; binoculars or telescopes can enhance the experience but are not necessary.

Why This Eclipse Is Special

This lunar eclipse’s overlap with Holi makes it unusual; such coincidences are rare and significant in both cultural and astronomical terms.