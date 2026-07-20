Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 20: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India witnessed a slight increase on Monday, July 20, 2026, while silver prices recorded a sharp rise of ₹5,000 per kilogram. The increase comes after recent fluctuations in the bullion market, driven by global economic factors and movement in international gold prices.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.
Jewellery buyers and investors continue to keep a close watch on daily price movements. Market experts say gold and silver prices may remain volatile in the coming days depending on global demand, the US dollar, and central bank policy decisions.
Gold Prices Today - July 20,2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,460
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,610
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,650
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,510
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,550
Silver Prices Today - July 20,2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,34,900
- Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000
- Chennai – ₹2,35,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,35,000
- Kerala – ₹2,34,900