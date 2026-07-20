Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 20: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight increase on Monday, July 20, 2026, while silver prices recorded a sharp rise of ₹5,000 per kilogram. The increase comes after recent fluctuations in the bullion market, driven by global economic factors and movement in international gold prices.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Jewellery buyers and investors continue to keep a close watch on daily price movements. Market experts say gold and silver prices may remain volatile in the coming days depending on global demand, the US dollar, and central bank policy decisions.

Gold Prices Today - July 20,2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,43,460

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,43,610

22K Gold – ₹1,31,650

Ahmedabad

24K Gold – ₹1,43,510

22K Gold – ₹1,31,550

Silver Prices Today - July 20,2026: