Capgemini India, IIMB’s NSRCEL Cohort To Support Startups With Tech-Driven Social Innovations

NSRCEL and Capgemini India have announced their collaboration once again for an incubation program in Social Entrepreneurship. Capgemini will support NSRCEL to launch 9 subsequent cohorts of Social Entrepreneurship Incubation programs for 3 years starting from 2023 till 2025. The NSRCEL - Capgemini incubation program aims to solve the problem of validating solutions for product-market fit and evolving business models in Social Entrepreneurship that can scale. It aims to do so by identifying and incubating startups that are innovating with technology and digital inclusion at their forefront. There will be a cohort intake every 4 months. Each cohort will consist of 15-20 early-stage innovations with some market traction and is open for both for-profits & non-profits across sectors. Through this initiative, NSRCEL’s “Impact Orbit” aims to incubate 120 social enterprises in the next 3 years and lead the convergence across for-profit & non-profit business models in India, while also building a support stack of partners & service providers for startup success.

In the past, Capgemini's financial and network support to NSRCEL and its ventures came at a critical time during the pandemic in 2020. The collaboration over the last 3 years allowed 4 for-profit startups to pivot and 9 non-profit startups to enter the market from an idea stage. Collectively the 13 ventures have impacted 5.45lakh beneficiaries and gone on to raise 8.5cr+ through grants and equity. These ventures have also built a strong framework for scaling through the support received during the incubation program.

“It gives NSRCEL-IIMB immense pleasure to have an opportunity to work with Capgemini India CSR again, this time for a larger initiative. We are excited to bring them on board as NSRCEL Impact Orbit’s anchor funding partner to incubate 120 social ventures for the next 3 years and help play a pivotal role in us becoming the largest Social Enterprise incubator in India.”- By Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL

“As a leader in digital transformation, it is our firm belief that technology and innovation can be leveraged to create sustainable solutions and an equitable society for all. Capgemini’s digital Inclusion program relies on two pillars: bridging the digital divide and using technology to ensure social and sustainable development for everyone. Our partnership with IIM-B’s NSRCEL will further enhance this mission by supporting early-stage social ventures to tackle the country’s pressing social problems through scalable and sustainable business models.”, said Anurag Pratap, Vice President & Head of CSR – India, Capgemini.