AMARAVATI: Twelve legislators of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy were suspended by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions on Wednesday, as they protested near the Speaker's podium and disrupted the proceedings of the AP Budget Sessions which are currently ongoing.

Taking a serious note over their behaviour Speaker Tammineni Sitaram stated that insulting the AP Governor would not be tolerated and the House should be conducted with decorum. We will show the video to the Privilege Committee and strict action would be taken against those who were promoting fake propaganda against the AP Governor, he said. The Speaker announced that YSRCP rebel MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, TDP's Payyavula Keshav, and Nimmala Ramanaidu would be suspended for the entire session and said that the rest of the members were being suspended for one day.

In their usual style, the TDP members of the house repeatedly obstructed the activities of the house. They raised slogans against the Speaker and surrounded the podium. While earlier in the day only two TDP members Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu were suspended by the Speaker. During the debate in the House on the issue of receiving the Governor, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav disturbed the proceedings for more than an hour seeking time to talk even as the Ministers were speaking in the House.

