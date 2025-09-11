Bike Prices Slashed: GST Cut Brings RS 10K – 20K Savings from Sept 22

If you’re thinking of buying a two-wheeler, holding on for a couple of weeks could save you a lot of money. The central government has revised GST slabs, and as a result, bike prices are set to drop sharply. The new rates will come into effect from September 22, just ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festive season.

With this revision, two-wheelers are expected to be cheaper by ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, bringing fresh energy into the bike market. Dealers and traders believe sales will surge by the end of this month, and several companies have already announced their revised price lists.

GST Relief for Bikes Up to 350cc

The government has cut the GST rate on bikes up to 350cc from 28% to 18%. This means popular commuter and mid-range bikes will now cost much less. Buyers of brands like Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Jawa, Royal Enfield, and Yezdi can expect significant savings.

On the other hand, bikes with engines above 350cc will get costlier. Their GST slab will increase from 28% to 40%, pushing prices up by ₹20,000 to ₹45,000. Luxury bike buyers are likely to feel the pinch.

New Price Announcements Across Brands

In markets like Visakhapatnam, commuter bikes with 110cc, 125cc, and 150cc engines remain the top picks, followed by mid-range 200cc to 250cc models. Companies have already started rolling out their reduced prices:

Hero: Price cuts starting from ₹6,000 (depending on model/variant)

Price cuts starting from ₹6,000 (depending on model/variant) Honda: Discounts up to ₹8,500

Discounts up to ₹8,500 TVS: Reductions around ₹8,700

Reductions around ₹8,700 Bajaj: Price cuts between ₹8,500 and ₹15,000

Price cuts between ₹8,500 and ₹15,000 Royal Enfield (up to 350cc): Over ₹19,000 off

Festive Season Boost for the Market

Analysts expect this GST revision to bring strong festive season momentum. Traditionally, bike makers launch special festive offers around Dussehra and Diwali, but this time the tax cut itself is the biggest discount for buyers.

Many customers are holding back purchases and opting for pre-bookings instead, waiting for the new prices to take effect from September 22. With expected savings of ₹10,000–₹20,000, the two-wheeler market is gearing up for a major boost, which industry experts see as a positive turning point.

Wait until September 22 if you’re planning to buy a bike. You could save big, especially on models up to 350cc.