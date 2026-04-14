April 15 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders often check holiday schedules before planning their trades. If you’re wondering whether the stock market is closed on April 15, 2026, here’s the clear update.

Is April 15, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

The answer is no. April 15, 2026, is a regular trading day, and there is no stock market holiday on this date.

Both major Indian stock exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will function normally.

Market Timings on April 15, 2026

Since it is a standard working day, trading will take place during usual hours:

Equity Market Timing: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

All segments, including:

Equity

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

will remain fully operational.

Why the Confusion?

Some investors may be confused because April 14, 2026, was a stock market holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. As a result:

Markets were closed on April 14

Trading resumes normally on April 15

Stock Market Holidays Context

Stock market holidays in India are usually observed on:

National holidays (like Republic Day, Independence Day)

Major festivals (Diwali, Holi, etc.)

Special occasions notified by exchanges

Since April 15 has no such occasion, markets will remain open.

What Investors Should Do

Resume trading activities as usual

Plan investments without holiday interruptions

Stay updated with official exchange announcements

Conclusion

April 15, 2026, is not a stock market holiday. Both BSE and NSE will operate normally, and all trading activities will continue without any restrictions.