From business loans to better living standards: Women in Bihar praise PM Modi’s schemes for empowering them (Lead)

Jamui (Bihar), Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar's Jamui on Friday to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, and a large number of women attended the rally.

Some of these women shared their experiences with IANS and how government schemes have transformed their lives.

These women said initiatives like the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and other programmes have helped uplift society and improve their living conditions.

Rinki Kumari, who came from Gidhaur, said: "I run a group and oversee 12 groups. Women in these groups engage in activities like education, savings, and lending. With these loans, women open businesses, like some husbands buying autos to start their own ventures. These loans, which were once taken from moneylenders, are now provided within the group at an interest rate of only 1 per cent. This has enabled women to run their businesses more efficiently. Earlier, women couldn't even sign their names, but now they visit banks, withdraw money, and sign documents. They have gained confidence and the ability to speak up. Women who once couldn't even step outside are now managing group activities and dealing with banks."

She further stated: "Every household now has a toilet, and many other schemes have been implemented. Every house receives rations. These changes and improvements have happened because of the group's work, making women self-reliant and bringing about transformation in their lives."

Meena Devi from Sikandra block said: "I would say that Prime Minister Modi has done wonderful work and provided us with many kinds of facilities. We are associated with Jeevika, and thanks to the Jeevika sisters, our lives have changed. Through Jeevika, we now have access to loans, and we don't need to go to anyone else. Everything is organised and functioning better now."

"Earlier, women stayed at home and weren't allowed to go outside, but now everyone is getting a chance to work. Thanks to Modi Ji, women are moving forward, working both at home and outside. After PM Modi's arrival, we have received many facilities like toilets, rations, and other essentials that were not available before. Going out used to be very difficult, and every step involved problems. But since Modi Ji coming to power, improvements have been seen in every sector, and now we are enjoying numerous benefits."

Another woman shared: "In the past, women couldn't even think of stepping outside the house. We didn’t even identify ourselves or try to make our presence known. But today, thanks to Prime Minister Modi, we have received so many facilities, and we've come so far that we are here today to welcome him. The benefits from Jeevika are unprecedented. Now women easily state their names, step outside their homes, and are availing many new opportunities. Earlier, when there was an emergency, like a child's illness, or any other issue, it was a struggle to get help. But now, Jeevika has empowered us, making it easier to get the support we need. We are doing our work well, and many women are working as bank mitras and earning a livelihood."

She further stated, "We want to say that Modi Ji has done a lot for us. Farmers have also received help, such as ration for wheat, gram, and other crops in every block. Additionally, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually to improve their farming and support their families. For us women, this is a major achievement because now we have the opportunity to step outside the house. We are receiving amenities like toilets, which were not available before. Thanks to Jeevika, women are now able to step out, and this is all happening because of Modi Ji's efforts. We are extremely grateful to him and are here today to honour him."

Mamata Devi, also from Sikandra block, said: "Since Prime Minister Modi's arrival, we have received many facilities, and our lives have changed in several ways. Previously, we had to go to others for loans, but since Modi Ji introduced Jeevika, we now take loans directly from our group. We contribute ten rupees every month, take loans, and repay them. The interest is just one rupee, which is much lower than the exorbitant rates we used to pay to moneylenders, where the interest could be as high as five rupees for a loan. Now, we are relieved as we can borrow at a very low rate. We are also getting rations, scholarships, and books for our children's education, and there is no lack of resources for learning."

"This is our first time meeting Prime Minister Modi. We are very happy to see him in person and would like to thank him for bringing so many positive changes into our lives. We never used to step out of the house, but now, because of Modi Ji, we have made it here today. It’s a matter of great joy for us that we are able to meet the person whose efforts have brought about such a transformation in our lives."

