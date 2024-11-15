Iran supports Lebanese government's ceasefire efforts: official

Beirut, Nov 15 (IANS) Iran supports any decision taken by the Lebanese government, especially the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said here on Friday, according to a statement by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

"Iran supports any decision taken by the government of Lebanon, especially when it comes to the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the election of any president agreed upon by the Lebanese," Larijani said during his meeting in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Resolution 1701 ended the last round of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 and stipulated that southern Lebanon must be free of arms that do not belong to the Lebanese state.

Larijani arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut earlier in the day to discuss the latest developments in the country with Lebanese officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a press conference after the meeting with House Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani said, "We do not seek to undermine any step... we want to see a solution to the situation in Lebanon."

"Hezbollah is a solid and rational movement, and we will support the resistance in all circumstances," he added.

For his part, Mikati called on Iran to support the Lebanese state's position of implementing Resolution 1701 and its national unity, and not to take positions that would create sensitivities among Lebanese groups or serve the interests of a particular group.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.

