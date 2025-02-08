Business conclave: Tripura govt signs MoUs worth Rs 3700 crore with numerous firms

Agartala, Feb 8 (IANS) The Tripura government, which organised a two-day ‘Business Conclave-2025’ has signed MoUs worth Rs 3700 crore with 87 private investors in education, healthcare, agriculture and IT sectors.

Several major private sector companies have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, state Industries Minister Santana Chakma and top government officials.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the state government has been trying its best to invite private sector companies from different parts of the country and abroad to invest in Tripura, which he said has enormous reserves of natural gas and varied forest resources.

Saha said investors always prefer locations where peace and tranquility prevail and the Tripura government is making every effort to ensure companies get a conducive atmosphere and adequate support.

He said companies would face hassle-free processes and those who want to set up their units in the state would receive NOCs within 30 days from the day of applying.

Besides, the state government is also providing power at subsidised rates to the industries.

The Chief Minister in the conclave launched an ‘Incentive Calculator’ portal and ‘Land Bank’ System. The land bank system would facilitate companies to locate sites where the investors want to set up their industries.

State Industries and Commerce Secretary, Kiran Gitte said that over 150 industrialists and investors from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Assam took part in the two-day (February 7-8) -- ‘Destination Tripura -- Business Conclave-2025.

He said that several important MOUs were signed between various investment companies and the Tripura government in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Gitte said that the government is committed to support around 200 startups every year under its startup policy-2025 launched last month. Besides, under the Rising and Accelerating MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) performance programme the state aims to create 3200 model entrepreneurs.

The MSME sector is one of the viable areas where there are huge scopes of providing employment and boosting the rural economy. Tripura Destination Business Conclave is an effort by the state government to make investors from various parts of the country aware of the policies, incentives and other requisite facilities provided by the state and Centre to make investments in this northeastern state.

Tripura Chief Minister while inaugurating the ongoing 15-day-long 35th Industries and Commerce fair at the International Fair Ground at Hapania on the outskirts of the city said that Tripura has now emerged as one of the fastest-developing states in the northeastern region.

He had said that the BJP government is implementing a multi-faceted plan for the overall development of the state.

“Given the way the government is working towards progress, no one can hinder Tripura’s growth. The state's average domestic product has increased significantly compared to earlier. Tripura currently ranks second in terms of per capita income among the northeastern states. The state is now advancing rapidly,” said Saha.

He had said that Tripura is in the second position in the eight northeastern states in per capita income and in GSDP.

“The state can do business worth Rs 10,000 crore from Agar tree,” Saha said while addressing a function.

Meanwhile, the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry has already organised eight ‘Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshows’ in different parts of the country including Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata to highlight the resources and potentiality of the northeastern states.

The DoNER Ministry hosted the last ‘North East Trade and Investment Roadshow’ in Chennai on Wednesday with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurating the roadshow invites the investors and industrialists to join the transformative journey of the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ region as it charts its path to becoming a leading engine of India's growth.

Chennai roadshow marks the 8th event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

