Aadhi joins the sets of Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2 Thaandavam’

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Aadhi has joined the sets of director Boyapati Sreenu’s much awaited action entertainer 'Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam', featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

The actor, sources claimed, had been roped into play a powerful character in the film. Shooting for the film is currently on and the team is shooting a high-octane action sequence under the supervision of masters Ram and Laxman.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film began shooting for the film at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. A tweet put out by the production house 14 Reels Plus, which is producing the film, back in January this year, read, “#Akhanda2 - Thaandavam begins its shoot at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, capturing the true essence of faith and devotion. Grand release worldwide for Dussehra on September 25th, 2025.”

Apart from Balakrishna and Aadhi, the film will also feature Samyuktha Menon, whom the team had welcomed a few days ago.

Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, the film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae. Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and art direction by AS Prakash.

‘Akhanda 2- Thaandavam’ has raised huge expectations as the first part Akhanda went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, completing 100 days in over a 100 centres. In fact, it ran for an impressive 175 days in one particular theatre.

'Akhanda', which was made on a budget believed to be the highest ever for a Balakrishna film, did roaring business. The rewards were so impressive that director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna chose to come together once again for a film.

Interestingly, ‘Akhanda’ was the third consecutive blockbuster that the two had managed to deliver together, the other two blockbusters being 'Simhaa' and 'Legend'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.