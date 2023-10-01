Bus carrying TMC supporters to Delhi meets with accident in Jharkhand

Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) A bus ferrying Trinamool Congress activists to New Delhi has reportedly met with a minor accident in Jharkhand.

The accident took place late Saturday night.

Although not a single casualty or injury has been reported because of the mishap, the Trinamool Congress has decided not to take any risk and has directed the coordination in-charge of the bus to immediately return to Kolkata.

Party insiders said that the bus was mainly ferrying the ruling party activists from Purulia district. They were going to New Delhi to take part in the two- day protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 2 and October 3 against the alleged reluctance of the Union government in releasing central funds under different centrally sponsored projects.

After being denied a special train, Trinamool Congress leadership decided to send their supporters to New Delhi by buses. Accordingly, 50 buses carrying party activists started from Kolkata for New Delhi one after another on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon when the buses were leaving from Kolkata, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee threw a challenge to the Union government.

“Let the Centre stop our movement in New Delhi if it can. We will organise protest demonstrations at New Delhi in a peaceful and democratic manner on October 2 and October 3. Our agitation will continue unless the funds under such schemes are released. If the BJP government creates hurdles, we will break through those hurdles and continue with their movement,” he said.

