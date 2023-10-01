Blast reported in Ankara near Parliament building: Media

Ankara, Oct 1 (IANS) A loud explosion was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday, media reports said.

The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known, Arab News reported.

The Turkish Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess.

