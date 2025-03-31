Bukayo Saka is ready to go, could start vs Fulham, confirms Arteta

London, March 31 (IANS) Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka is fit and available again for Wednesday's game against Fulham.

The English winger has been out for over three months after tearing a hamstring at Crystal Palace just before Christmas, which required surgery, but after plenty of rehab, he has completed his recovery in time for the visit of the Cottagers to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (IST).

Despite being out for close to two months, Saka is still tied at second place for most assists this season in the Premier League with 10 to his name. His return proves to be a massive boost for the side as they turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League QF tie against Real Madrid, with the first leg set to be played at the Emirates next week.

"Bukayo Saka is ready to go. All the careful things are already done. Now it's about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he's pushing because he really wants to. We have respected the timeline, and we have done everything. He is ready to go," said Arteta in a press conference.

The Spaniard also talked about the skill set the Englishman brings to the team and called him a ‘massive weapon’ at the Gunners disposal. "Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has on the team and how important his role and contribution are to our success. It's great to have him back again," he added.

Mikel also gave an update on Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, who missed action for their nations during the international break.

Riccardo was forced off late on against Germany and missed Italy’s next match with a knee problem, while Jurrien was forced to watch the Netherlands’ matches from the sidelines through illness.

While Mikel feels the Dutchman should be available again, the news wasn’t as optimistic for Riccardo. "He picked up an injury again with the national team. It’s really unfortunate the way it happened. It could have been much worse, so hopefully it's going to be a matter of weeks, but we'll have to see how that injury evolves. Jurien was ill for a long period, quite badly. He's felt much better in the last few days, so he's available," he said.

