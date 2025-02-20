UP Budget: Rs 400 cr allocated for religious tourism; Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot planned as hotspots

Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh government’s Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 400 crore funds for promoting religious tourism in the state and developing holy cities like Ayodhya, Mathura, Naimisharanya and Chitrakoot as new "hub of pilgrimage."

The move comes on back of the record number of visitors to Uttar Pradesh, including foreign tourists, who flocked to the state, last year. As per official figures, the state saw record tourism in 2024 with over 65 crore visitors including 14 lakh foreign tourists converging at key locations.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, presenting the Budget in the Assembly, highlighted the state’s remarkable achievements in tourism and outlined future plans to strengthen infrastructure and religious tourism.

Between January and December 2024, Uttar Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourist footfall, with more than 65 crore visitors, including 14 lakh foreign tourists, reaffirming its position as one of India's most visited states.

The Finance Minister further told the House that Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s Tourist Places Development Scheme. A major portion of this Budget is dedicated to Ayodhya, with Rs 150 crore set aside for developing tourism infrastructure in the temple town.

Similarly, Rs 125 crore has been allocated for Mathura, Rs 100 crore for Naimisharanya, and Rs 50 crore for Chitrakoot. Additionally, Rs 100 crore have been earmarked for constructing wayside amenities along major state and national highways to improve convenience for travellers.

Alongside tourism, the Yogi government is making significant efforts towards charitable projects, with a major focus on temple development and public facilities. A Budget provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for land acquisition, along with Rs 50 crore for construction as part of the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor.

Similarly, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for purchasing land, and another Rs 100 crore for large-scale construction at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, Maa Ashtabhuja Temple, and Maa Kali Khoh Temple in Mirzapur district to develop the Parikrama Path and enhance public facilities.

To further preserve and promote religious heritage, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the renovation and reconstruction of protected temples. In comparison, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for establishing the Ved Vigyan Kendra in Naimisharanya, Sitapur district, to support Vedic studies and research.

