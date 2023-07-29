Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee kept on CPAP support, starts responding to treatment

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhdeb Bhattacharjee has been kept on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) support at the ICCU unit of a private hospital in Kolkata after he was admitted on Saturday after his oxygen saturation level started dropping.

A medical board, which includes the personal physician of the former West Bengal chief minister, has been formed for his treatment.

“He has started responding to the treatment as informed by the doctors treating him, with the oxygen saturation level going up,” said CPI(M) central committee member Robin Deb.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also rushed to the private hospital in South Kolkata after getting news of hospitalisation of the former chief minister.

“He is under medication under a team of able doctors. I wish him speedy recovery,” the Governor told media persons at the hospital premises on Saturday.

Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed concern over the health condition of her predecessor.

The Chief Minister herself is also scheduled to come to the hospital and enquire about the health of her predecessor.

Party sources said that the condition of the former chief minister might not have deteriorated had he not ignored the doctor’s advice for hospitalisation a couple of days back.

