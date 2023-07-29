Chachhinaa Chaavani Premidi: First Single From Hebah Patel's Sandeham Out

Hebah Patel is playing the lead role in the upcoming movie 'Sandeham' being made under the banner of Vishnu Varshini Creations. 'She Believed' is the tagline of this love and engaging thriller produced by Parcha Satyanarayana. Suman Vootukur is playing the male lead in this film directed by Sateesh Paramveda of Ooriki Uttharana fame. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

The makers have released a lyrical video of the first song ‘Chachhinaa Chaavani Premidi’ from this movie. This song was released by ace director Dasaradh. Along with Dasaradh, the song launch event was also attended by Mana Choudhary, the film’s unit and a few other guests.

While speaking at the event, director Dasaradh said, "I have had a good association with director Sateesh Paramveda for a long time. I’m very happy to release the lyrical song of his movie 'Sandeham'. Purna Chary wrote the song brilliantly. It is a catchy number. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Mana Chaudhary said, “The song ‘Chachhinaa Chaavani Premidi’ from Sandeham is a beautiful number. I know this movie from the day it was launched. The entire team worked very hard and completed the film within the scheduled time. I sincerely want the film to be a big hit.”

Subhash Anand scored an enchanting peppy number that connects instantly for its beautiful composition. The lyrics were penned by Poorna Chary. Yazin Nazir pumped in extra energy with his superb singing. Like the tune, the visuals are also very appealing. It shows the beautiful love story of the lead pair.

Suman, Swetha Varma, Subhashree Rayaguru, Rashika Shetty, and Srinivas Bhogireddy are the other prominent cast of the movie for which cinematography is handled by Praveen Vanamali. Suresh Durgam is the editor.

