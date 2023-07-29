YSRCP Minister Roja’s Strong Counter-attack to BJP's Purandeswari Over State’s Debt Profile 

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP minister RK Roja came down heavily on the Telangana BJP chief D Purandeswari who targetted the state government for its borrowings from the centre. The BJP leader recently met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and alleged that the state government has borrowed over and above the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Roja refuted the allegations of Purandeswari over state debt. She said the statement of the BJP leader that Andhra Pradesh state is in huge debt is laughable. The YSR Congress leader said the Andhra Pradesh borrowings are far too less when compared to other states.

Roja found fault with Purandeswari for criticising the YSRCP government over the state borrowings. She wondered why the BJP leader is following the footsteps of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu over attacking the YS Jagan government. The YSRCP minister said due to Naidu’s misadventures, the state debts were outstanding and it is unfortunate that he’s attacking the ruling government for taking loans under the FRBM limits.

