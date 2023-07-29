Kerala police failed in saving five year-old victim’s life, says Satheeshan

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D Satheeshan on Saturday said that the state police has failed in saving the life of a five-year-old victim who was sexually assaulted and killed in Aluva city.

The victim was missing since Friday and her body was found on Saturday morning at Aluva vegetable market. Victim’s postmortem revealed that the she was sexually assaulted before being smothered to death.

V.D Satheesan said that the girl was in the Aluva town and Kerala police failed to save the life of the victim. The five-year-old is the eldest among the four children of a Bihar family who was working in Kerala.

The accused Ashfaq Alam, is also a migrant labour, and had been staying in the same locality since last two days.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said that the Police had cracked the case within 24 hours but was not unable to save the victim's life.

Kerala Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib told media that the state police worked properly in cracking the case and did not fail.

