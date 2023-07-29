Govt Plans to Build Corridor Between Seshachalam and Nallamala Forests: AP Minister Peddireddy

Tirupati: Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy took part in a Global Tiger day programme organised by Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park here on Saturday. The minister also flagged off a bike rally to mark the International Tiger day which is observed on July 29.

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the state has proved to be a safe sanctuary for the tigers as their population has risen from 45 in 2010 to 80 in 2013. He said the increase in the numbers of big cats is a good sign as the fear of these man-eaters keep the forest smugglers at bay.

The forest minister further said the state government was planning to build a corridor by connecting the Seshachalam and Nallamala forests. He said no big cast were spotted in Seshachalam forest but the corridor will make way for them to stray into the Seshachalam forest. With the advancement of technological tools, the forest officials are using videos, drone cameras etc to enumerate the tiger population, the minister added.

