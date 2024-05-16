Watch CM Jagan's First Reaction: We're Winning With Thumping Majority

A video featuring AP Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with members from the IPAC team claimed that the previous record, where YSCRP took over 151 seats out of 175 in the assembly and 22 seats in the parliament, would be broken in the current elections. This shows unparalleled confidence from the Chief Minister. The supporting public can be heard chanting '175' to take over the entirety.

As part of his campaigning, Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed various schemes, with about 24 of them being women-centric, including the renowned 'Navaratnalu' aimed at providing for the people. These schemes range from aiding the elderly, mothers, women, and girls to supporting students, etc.

The Andhra Pradesh state elections, held on May 13, brought together politicians and party leaders for campaigning and rallies to promote their parties. The public rushed to polling booths to exercise their right to vote.

CM Jagan also clicked photos with the IPAC team.