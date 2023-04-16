BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series

Seoul, April 16 (IANS) K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month.

It will be the first release from BTS as a team since 'Yet To Come' in June, reports Yonhap.

'Bastions', set to premiere on the SBS channel on May 14, is a 3D animation series that tells the story of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and grows into a true hero by saving the Earth, according to Timos Media.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," it added.

Also participating in the original soundtrack will be K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and soloists Heize and AleXa.

