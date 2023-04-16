Kajol's Sunday advice: 'Be happy, eat lots!'

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol has shared some tips for having a happy Sunday which also includes eating lots of food.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie sitting on a chair. She has her sunglasses placed on her forehead and in the backdrop, several buildings can be seen from a height.

"Happy Sunday u awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots! #lovemysundays #homeandliving #sundayvibes," she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in 'The Good Wife', an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.