BSP to contest polls in four states on basis of performance of its govts in UP

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, on the basis of the performance of its previous governments in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP Chief Mayawati has made it clear that the party would not release an election manifesto and will stick to its decision of going solo in the polls, apart from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the BSP has announced alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

The BSP, however, has released an election manifesto for the Assembly elections in Telangana, promising jobs to youths, land to the poor, house to the homeless, reservation in jobs to women and distribution of free washing machines and smartphones among women.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati had made it clear that the BSP would not release an election manifesto, “rather we will go into the election battle with the performance of the previous BSP governments in UP,” she had said and added that the rival parties misguided and lured the people with promises in their manifestos.

BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam said, “The party is amending its election strategy in the poll-bound states according to the need required to challenge the might of the rival parties. The BSP is working to emerge as a major player in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.”

The BSP chief will address eight rallies in Rajasthan in support of the party candidates. The rallies will be held on November 17, 18, 19 and 20. She will address two rallies in Chhattisgarh on November 9 and two rallies in Telangana on November 22 and 23. She will address eight public meetings in Madhya Pradesh on November 6, 7, 8 and 14.

