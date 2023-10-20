Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Seventh Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu seventh week elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 will soon be witnessing seventh-week elimination in the house. There is a big twist for the show lovers. We have learned from our sources that there will be no elimination on Sunday in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Yes, what you read is right.

BBT7 Saturday elimination

The show's makers are going to eliminate the contestants on Saturdays instead of Sundays. The shooting for the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 weekend episode is underway on Friday. There will be a Dasara celebration inside the house. The show organizers are making several arrangements for the Dasara event

Tasty Teja elimination

Amardeep, Pooja Murthy, Sandeep, and Arjun are in nomination for the seventh week's elimination. Pooja, Bhole and Teja are in the danger zone. According to our trusted sources, Tasty Teja is going to get eliminated from the show.

Over the past few weeks, six female contestants, from Kiran Rathore to Nayan Pavani, were evicted from the show. This time, the show organizers are planning to show an exit door to a male contestant.

Who and which contestant is yet to be known.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.