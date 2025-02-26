BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao backs Tamil Nadu CM Stalin over delimitation

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, on Wednesday supported Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin’s stand that delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies based on population affects the entire South India.

The BRS leader agreed with the DMK leader that the states that have successfully managed population should not be punished.

“I totally agree with Thiru Stalin and strongly support him on this. You cannot penalise the Southern states for religiously implementing family planning when the nation needed it the most,” K.T. Rama Rao posted on ‘X’.

“To execute delimitation without considering the efforts of the southern states is not in the spirit of democracy or federalism,” he added.

The BRS Working President also proposed delimitation based on the fiscal contributions of the states.

“If the Centre is keen on implementing delimitation, I propose delimitation basing on the fiscal contributions to the nation. None can ignore the contributions of Telangana and Southern states towards nation building. As a case in point, while Telangana constitutes only 2.8 per cent of the country’s population, it contributes to more than 5.2 per cent of the nation’s GDP,” wrote KTR.

The DMK leader had earlier posted that delimitation isn’t just about Tamil Nadu but affects all of South India.

“A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent, and equitable approach that upholds true federalism,” said CM Stalin.

In 2023, K.T. Rama Rao had warned that there would be a southern uprise if the representation of South Indians comes down in Parliament due to proposed delimitation on the basis of population.

The BRS leader had said cutting across political lines people of South India would voice their concern. He had also announced that BRS with like-minded parties would lead the discussion on the proposed delimitation and convey their sentiments to the government of India.

The BRS leader referred to AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment that South India is sitting on a powder keg as far as delimitation is concerned.

