BRS leader Kavitha admitted to hospital for tests

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical tests.

According to a statement from her office, she was admitted recently, with the tests expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Kavitha suffered from several health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever, when she was in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

According to the statement, she had previously undergone medical examinations at AIIMS in Delhi for these concerns.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha is the daughter of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail on August 27 after spending more than five months in the case.

The Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases.

Kavitha, a former Member of Parliament, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on March 15. The same day she was shifted to the national capital.

After stepping out of jail, the BRS leader had vowed to continue her fight.

"I became emotional after meeting my son, brother, and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight," she had told media persons outside the jail

"We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. We always fought. By sending us to jail illegally, they only made the BRS and KCR team unbreakable," Kavitha added.

After her release from jail, Kavitha has been spending time with the family. She was not seen in any party programme. She was also not active on social media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.