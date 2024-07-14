BRS condemns CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on unemployed youth

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday condemned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his recent comments on unemployed youth and students.

Rama Rao accused CM Reddy of stooping to new lows with his statements, which he believes have deeply insulted those fighting for the rights of the unemployed, including activist Motilal and other students.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, highlighted the irony in CM Reddy's remarks, pointing out that the latter himself was benefitted from the coaching centres in Ashok Nagar, the same centres he is now accusing of indulging in politics.

"The very youth who brought you to power are now questioning you. You have not issued a single notification in the past eight months. Explain how you will issue notifications for 2,00,000 jobs in the remaining four months," KTR said.

KTR warned that the fight would be intensified. "We will confront you on the ground and fight alongside students and the unemployed," he said, emphasising that this issue transcends political parties and affects millions of young people.

He demanded that CM Reddy make decisions "without ego or hesitation, and stop speaking with arrogance".

KTR asked the chief minister to apologise for his comments on unemployed youth and students.

KTR stressed the need for immediate positive decisions on the demands of the unemployed, including fulfilling the promise of a 1:100 ratio for Group 1 mains given by Congress in the past.

He recalled the events of October-November 2023 when Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy "incited" the youth against the then BRS government with "reckless" comments and "false promises" of notifications and jobs.

"Now, both got the jobs, one is the Chief Minister and the other a national leader, but the unemployed in Telangana have received nothing," KTR noted.

Despite being in power for more than seven months, not a single job notification has been issued, he said.

KTR pointed out that students in Ashok Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and universities across the state are now questioning the promises made by Congress. They are asking about the 200,000 jobs, the increase in posts in Group 2 and Group 3, and the promised mega DSC with 50,000 jobs.

"But the Chief Minister responded to these demands with utmost irresponsibility," KTR said.

"Revanth Reddy, who calls the students of Ashok Nagar ascetics, should clarify if he considers himself and Rahul Gandhi as Ascetics, as they held agitations and used them for politics in the past," KTR demanded.

He also called on CM Reddy to acknowledge the issue of students being dragged in Ashok Nagar and other universities.

KTR criticised CM Reddy for continuing to speak as if he is in the opposition, urging him to remember that he is now the Chief Minister.

He challenged the Chief Minister to release a 'white paper' on jobs, notifications, and job calendars.

