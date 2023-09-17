BRS, BJP, MIM work in partnership, says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BRS, the BJP, and the MIM are working in partnership and asked why no cases were booked against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM leaders.

He said the Congress in Telangana was fighting against all three.

"These three parties say they are different but they are actually working together,” he told a massive public meeting organised by Congress at the end of two-day meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad.

Stating that cases were booked by the BJP government against several opposition leaders, he wondered why no cases were booked against Telangana Chief Minister and MIM leaders.

Alleging that Chief Minister KCR broke all records of corruption, he said no case was booked against him He said though KCR looted the state’s wealth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered no investigation as they have a partnership.

"The ED, CBI and IT all are after opposition leaders but there are no cases against Telangana Chief Minister and MIM leaders. Narendra Modi doesn’t attack his own men. He considers KCR and MIM leaders as his own," he said.

He alleged that Rs 1 lakh crore were looted in Kaleshwaram project while lands from farmers and Dalits were snatched in the name of the Dharani portal. He also claimed that the Rythu bandhu scheme helped only rich landlords.

The Congress leader also slammed the BRS government over failing to build houses for the poor, provide 2 lakh jobs to youth and also over the TSPSC paper leak.

Gandhi said the BRS always extended support to the BJP in and outside the Parliament. He alleged that the KCR-led party backed the agriculture bills and GST and it also supported the BJP in the elections for President and Vice President and dubbed the state's ruling party as "BJP Rishtedar Samithi".

Targeting the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM, he said that wherever the Congress fights the BJP, the MIM disturbs it. He also claimed that BRS, BJP and MIM also conspired to disturb the Congress' public meeting by organising their meetings on the same day.

The Congress leader recalled that in 2004, then party chief Sonia Gandhi had promised to consider the demand for Telangana. "Whatever Sonia Gandhi promises, she fulfills it even if it results in any loss. She fulfilled the promise on Telangana," he said.

He, however, said KCR’s family reaped benefits from formation of Telangana state.

"We had not given statehood to Telangana for KCR’s family to benefit from it. For the last nine years, Telangana’s poor, farmers, tribals, women have not benefited," he said.

He predicted that the BRS will lose power in Telangana in 100 days and the BJP or the MIM will not be able to stop this. Alleging that the BRS and the BJP work to benefit a few selected people, Gandhi claimed that Congress works for all sections of the society.

"Our doors are open for all. BJP spreads hatred and violence but Congress spreads love," he said.

