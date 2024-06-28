BRS asks Telangana government to fulfill promise of 2 lakh jobs

Hyderabad, June 27 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday demanded the Congress government in Telangana to provide two lakh jobs as promised ahead of the Assembly elections and announce a job calendar.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao claimed that the Congress made numerous promises to the unemployed but failed to implement them as some unemployed youth and job aspirants met him and expressed their dissatisfaction with the Congress government's failure to deliver on its promises.

They advertised job calendars extensively before elections, announcing dates and notifications for around 10 exams, but none have been issued, said KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

He said that if the government failed to fulfil the promises, BRS leaders would protest on behalf of the unemployed. Failure to fulfil these promises may result in the same unemployed individuals, who helped the government come to power, causing its downfall, he warned.

He demanded that the government release the pending notifications immediately.

He noted that during the elections, the current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy promised an increase of 2,000 jobs in Group 2 and a few thousand more in Group 3 but he did not fulfil his promise to the youth and students of Telangana. Only 60 jobs were added to the previous government’s Group-1 notification, and technical excuses are being made to avoid fulfilling job increase demands, he said.

KTR reminded the government that their Congress, in the first cabinet meeting, promised a mega DSC to recruit teachers but has deceived the unemployed. He emphasised that BRS will hold the government accountable in the upcoming Assembly session.

He assured the job aspirants that the BRS would support and fight for the unemployed. He demanded the selection of candidates for Group-1 mains in a 1:100 ratio, as previously demanded by current Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly while they were in opposition.

Upcoming exams include TET, Group 1 prelims, DSC, Group 2, Group 1 mains, and Group 3, which are scheduled on back-to-back dates without sufficient preparation time for the aspirants. KTR emphasised that adequate time between exams is necessary as many students take multiple exams.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.