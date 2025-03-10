Bridging the Gulf with AI: How India and GCC countries can leverage AI for mutual growth and innovation

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Recently, a few months back, the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar paid his visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the first-ever India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue. During the meeting, EAM highlighted with great emphasis that the Gulf Cooperation Council as an entity has a vital significance for India and constitutes the “extended” neighbourhood for India.

The key milestone of the meeting was the adoption of a Joint Action Plan 2024-2028 for cooperating in various sectors such as healthcare, security, transportation, agriculture, energy, and food security. It was also decided that other areas of cooperation will also be included in the Joint Action Plan at later stages with mutually agreed-upon consensus.

In this regard, technology can be something very decisive in making this cooperation stronger and more equitable. Technologies, especially emerging technologies like AI, have the potential to contribute immensely to different sectors and drive inclusive growth and development. Interestingly, it is important to recognise that AI is the new frontier in the global technology landscape, where every country and group is vying to establish a stronghold. AI is no longer a buzzword in international politics, as it is transforming every aspect of modern society with far-reaching implications for the future. As India and the Gulf countries seek to enhance their strategic partnership, AI can play a pivotal role in fostering greater cooperation and driving mutual prosperity. The Gulf Cooperation Council, comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, has emerged as a key economic and strategic partner for India. Beyond the robust trade and investment flows, it is evident that there is a growing convergence of interests between India and the GCC on issues of regional security and counter-terrorism due to several geopolitical obligations. In this regard, building on the growing strategic convergence, AI can further deepen the India-GCC partnership.

One area where AI can significantly enhance India-GCC cooperation is in the field of supply chain management and logistics. Emerging AI-powered technologies like predictive analytics, autonomous vehicles, and robotics can optimise and streamline supply chain operations, leading to greater cost efficiencies and improved responsiveness. In the GCC region, countries like Oman are already exploring the adoption of AI in their logistics sector to drive future growth. Similarly, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have made significant strides in embracing AI across various sectors. All GCC countries have come up with their own AI strategies and action plans to transform their economies and societies.

Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Data and AI Authority in 2019 to develop and implement the nation's AI strategy, and the UAE set up the Ministry of AI in 2017 and launched the National Strategy for AI 2031 to integrate AI into various sectors. Qatar also launched the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2017 to integrate AI across sectors such as healthcare, education, and transportation. Similarly, Bahrain introduced guidelines in 2019 to promote responsible and ethical adoption of AI solutions across government agencies. Other countries in the GCC, such as Kuwait, partnered with Microsoft in 2019 to upskill government officials in leveraging AI and digital technologies, while Oman collaborated on AI projects for a Smart City Platform in 2020 to enhance traffic management, water efficiency, and waste management.

It is also important to note that India, on the other hand, has made significant strides in establishing itself as a global AI powerhouse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has outlined an ambitious National AI Strategy, which aims to leverage India's robust IT infrastructure and talented pool of engineers to position the country as a global leader in AI innovation. This signifies that India has tremendous potential to cooperate with GCC countries and help them accelerate their AI adoption and application.

Therefore, both India and the GCC countries can work together to harness the power of AI to address shared socioeconomic challenges and unlock new areas of growth. India can share its expertise in developing cost-effective AI solutions tailored to local needs, while the GCC can leverage its financial resources and infrastructure to scale up AI projects. Gulf countries have the financial resources and the willingness to invest heavily in advanced technologies to diversify their economies away from hydrocarbon dependence. By leveraging complementary strengths, India and the GCC can create a powerful AI alliance that drives innovation, solves regional challenges, and positions both as global leaders in the AI revolution.

The recently adopted India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028 provides a framework to deepen cooperation in AI and other emerging technologies. India’s foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, in his speech during the ministerial meeting, said that “the demands of AI, of electric mobility, and of green growth highlight the importance of sharing human resources.” In this regard, collaborative projects can lead to innovative AI solutions tailored to the specific needs of both regions, particularly in sectors like healthcare, smart cities, and agriculture. For instance, India’s expertise in software development and data analytics can complement the GCC's focus on infrastructure and urban planning. GCC countries can invest in Indian startups and research initiatives, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for AI innovation. This investment can create jobs in both regions, particularly in the technology and research sectors.

At the same time, as AI becomes more pervasive, it is crucial that India and the GCC countries address the associated risks and challenges. According to a survey conducted by a think tank named Oliver Wyman Forum, while the GCC region demonstrates leadership in the adoption of generative AI, with 74 per cent of workers in the UAE and 68 per cent in Saudi Arabia utilising it weekly, there are several challenges that require attention. Notably, 61 per cent of UAE workers and 57 per cent in Saudi Arabia reported that their companies provide inadequate training on the safe and responsible use of AI tools. Furthermore, 92 per cent of UAE workers have inadvertently exposed company data through the use of generative AI applications. Additionally, 82 per cent of UAE workers harbour concerns that the proliferation of AI may ultimately lead to the obsolescence of their current roles.

India, on the other hand, faces its own unique set of challenges in AI development and deployment. These include inadequate infrastructure, lack of public funding, information asymmetries, and the absence of clear regulatory frameworks. Therefore, by pooling resources and knowledge, both regions can speed up the development of new AI applications, enhancing competitiveness in the global market as generative AI technologies can be utilised to innovate faster in product development cycles. Furthermore, AI can enhance cross-border cooperation in critical areas such as cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and disaster management. Robust AI-powered systems can analyse real-time data, detect threats, and coordinate response mechanisms across borders, strengthening regional security and resilience. Thus, knowledge sharing on AI regulation, data privacy, and cybersecurity best practices can help both regions develop robust AI ecosystems.

However, according to different experts on AI technology, the unregulated deployment of AI technologies also raises ethical questions, particularly concerning bias, accountability, and transparency. Thus, both regions must work together to establish ethical guidelines that govern the use of AI. The potential societal implications of AI, such as job displacement and inequality, need to be addressed collaboratively to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably across both regions. By collaborating on establishing ethical guidelines for AI development and deployment and ensuring that both regions prioritise transparency, accountability, and fairness in their AI initiatives, India and the GCC can position themselves as responsible global leaders in the AI landscape. In order to address the challenges associated with AI adoption, companies in GCC countries and India should follow these methods: provide clear guidelines and high-quality training to safeguard sensitive data; address worker concerns about AI's impact on employment through transparent communication and retraining initiatives; and implement a robust change management programme to make AI adoption a shared goal among the workforce.

Thus, in conclusion, it would be important to acknowledge that the strategic partnership between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the adoption and application of artificial intelligence for mutual benefit. By combining India's technological expertise with the GCC's financial resources and infrastructure, the two regions can drive innovation, address shared challenges, and strengthen regional security and resilience. However, it is crucial that both regions work together to mitigate the risks and ethical concerns associated with AI, ensuring that the development and deployment of these technologies are guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and social responsibility. Thus, through a collaborative approach, India and the GCC can harness the transformative power of AI to enhance cooperation and secure a prosperous and sustainable future for both regions.

(Sudhanshu Kumar is a tech analyst and a doctoral candidate at the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.)

(Rashi Randev is a geopolitical analyst and a doctoral candidate at the Centre of Canadian, US and Latin American Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.)

