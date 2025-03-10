Maharashtra: Opposition terms Budget 'a hollow one that betrays common man'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The opposition parties in Maharashtra have claimed that the annual budget presented by the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is hollow as it has betrayed the common man including farmers and women devoid of any direction, goal of policy.

The Opposition slammed the state government for not increasing the monthly financial aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 to women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana and also not declaring the farm loan waiver as promised in the poll manifesto.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed the Budget was bogus as it has failed to fulfil the welfare promises made during assembly election. Thackeray expressed serious displeasure over the state government’s plan to provide guarantees to sugar mills saying that the government has not cleared the pending dues of Rs 16,000 crore to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the government seems to be reeling under huge financial stress as it was visible after the finance minister did not increase the financial aid to women beneficiaries and not announce the farm loan waiver. He accused the state government of presenting budget to safeguard the interest of the contractors as the government has neglected the Dalits, tribals and downtrodden in the budget.

NCP-SP legislator and former finance minister Jayant Patil said: "The government presented the SEVEN HEAVEN (Dream Castle Builder) budget while ridiculing the common people.

“Maharashtra's revenue deficit has increased from an estimated Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 45,892 crore. Last year, the deficit of Rs 20,000 crore was revised to Rs 26,536 crore. This means the total deficit will go up to Rs 60,000 crore. The fiscal deficit has also gone up from Rs 1,10,000 crore to Rs 1,36,000 crore today. This figure will also not go up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he said. “There are announcements of numerous bridges and tunnels for those who are going to travel by car. But the common, poor, middle class people who travel by ST buses and trains have been completely ignored,” he added.

The leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve alleged that the government has cheated the beloved sisters and farmers by noting announcing fulfilment of poll promises. He said the government has not made any provision for the Marathwada Watergrid project adding that the finance minister has not announced when the river linking projects will be launched.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal remarked: "There is financial indiscipline in the state, with a debt of more than eight lakh crore rupees and expenditure is more than income. The BJP coalition government, which says Maharashtra will not stop now, seems to be putting the state in debt and driving it into bankruptcy.”

