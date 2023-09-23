Brian Austin Green engaged with longtime partner Sharna Burgess

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Brian Austin Green has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend, Australian dancer Sharna Burgess. The couple revealed in a new interview that they have been engaged more than a year after welcoming their son Zane Walker.

Sharna announced the happy news on the September 22 episode of their ‘I Heart Radio’ podcast ‘Oldish’, with the couple stating: "We've been engaged for two months," with Burgess adding “Brian proposed to me”, Aceshowbiz reported.

"I did the thing," Brian confirmed. The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor went on sharing that he popped the question on his 50th birthday in July. "Sharna threw me this surprise party, and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming,'” he recalled.

It was also revealed that Brian involved the whole family, including his kids Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River with ex-wife Megan Fox, in the proposal. The actor also shares 21-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

"The kids come in with him. Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?' " Sharna recounted. "I was just looking at him like, 'I can't believe this is really happening.' "

According to the dancer, Brian sweetly asked her on behalf of himself and the kids:"Would you spend the rest of your life with us?" to which replied: "Of course I said yes and I put that ring on my finger. I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe-and I love that that's how he wanted to do it."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.