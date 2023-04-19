Breach of jail code: Judge tells Partha Chatterjee to take off rings

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The fact that former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has been permitted to sport rings on his fingers while in judicial custody shows the extent to which he exerts his influence, the counsel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court here on Wednesday.

Chatterjee is lodged in the Presidency Central Correctional Home since his arrest by the ED in July last year in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal.

Chatterjee made a virtual appearance in the court on Wednesday for a hearing in the matter.

During the course of hearing, the ED counsel pointed at the rings he was sporting on his fingers, and said, "The jail code clearly states said that an inmate cannot keep with him items like ornaments, jewellery or metal watches. It is the duty of the jail authorities to ensure and impose the provisions of the jail code. This proves how influential he (Chatterjee) is."

Chatterjee's counsel, while accepting the legal argument, claimed that his client is not supposed to be aware of the intricacies of the jail code.

The judge then asked Chatterjee to take off the rings, which the latter did. The judge also summoned the jail superintendent seeking a written explanation in the matter, to be submitted by 11 a.m. on April 26.

The court then extended Chatterjee's judicial custody till June 19.

