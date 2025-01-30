BPSC candidates stage protests in Patna seeking cancellation of exam

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Hundreds of protesters here on Thursday staged a protest in Bailey Road near the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area.

Despite the announcement of the 70th BPSC preliminary exam results, candidates continued to demand cancellation of the examination.

The congestion caused significant inconvenience to commuters, particularly the school children and their parents, who struggled to navigate through the gridlock near the Income Tax roundabout.

The situation worsened near the flyover, where vehicles came to a standstill, forcing people to maneuver their bikes down the bridge stairs to escape the traffic.

In response to the protest, the authorities deployed a large police force, along with water cannons and fire brigade vehicles.

Officials tried to pacify the protesters but the demonstrators remained firm in their demand for the cancellation of the exam.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of agitating candidates at Gardanibagh announced the plan to stage a protest against BPSC from Thursday.

As per the prescheduled plan, they reached Bailey Road and headed towards the BPSC office for the demonstration.

They had already mobilised support, by visiting coaching hubs in Musallahpur Haat, Bhikhana Pahadi, Annie Besant Road, and other areas, urging students to participate in large numbers.

Additionally, they are reaching out to students across various districts of Bihar to strengthen their movement.

Since December 18, 2024, agitating candidates have been staging a dharna (sit-in protest) at Gardanibagh, calling their movement "Shiksha Satyagraha" in the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent resistance.

Candidates are also questioning the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)'s decision to release the exam results despite the matter being under judicial review. They allege that the commission acted in haste, disregarding students’ grievances and the pending court verdict.

Notably, the Patna High Court will hear a plea over the alleged irregularities on January 31.

A total of 14 petitions have been filed seeking the cancellation of the exam on multiple grounds, including question paper leaks, last-minute exam centre changes, and procedural lapses.

The court has merged all petitions into one for a consolidated hearing.

