Boney Kapoor recalls a fond memory with late wife Sridevi and Raj Kapoor

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor used social media to recall a fond memory with late wife Sridevi, and showman Raj Kapoor.

He shared some throwback pictures of Sridevi on Instagram from the time when she was presented the 'Mr India' silver jubilee trophy by Raj Kapoor.

Sharing a fun anecdote from the evening, Boney revealed that Raj Kapoor wanted to cast the late actress in his film, ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’, and even narrated the plot of the movie to her.

Boney mentioned in the caption, "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’ for which he wanted to cast her as I remember he had mentioned to me earlier during one of my chats with him during our regular late evening sessions of chatting about several topics in fact I was called Cinderella by his family members."

He further revealed that when Raj Kapoor met Sridevi during the event, the showman told his wife, Krishna Kapoor, "Wait has been worth it".

"My mother is also seen in the 4th picture where Raj uncle’s comment of him meeting her is there too Addressing to Krishna aunty ‘Wait has been worth it’ upon meeting Sri", he wrote.

Back in Holy this year, Boney noted that "Holi was happiest" for him with Sridevi.

He posted an old photo of Sridevi playing "sindoor khela" during a Durga Puja celebration on his IG. Vermillion was applied to the actress's face, and colored powder was used to write "Boney" on the back.

“Holi was happiest,” Boney captioned the post.

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”. The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi suddenly left for heavenly abode in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

