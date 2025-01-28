Shahid Kapoor Was Scared of Randeep Hooda – Here’s Why!

Shahid Kapoor recently shared some interesting memories from his time at the National School of Drama (NSD) with actor Randeep Hooda. In a live session, Shahid revealed that, back then, Randeep’s strong presence made him feel intimidated. The two actors were part of acting workshops under the guidance of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Shahid mentioned that Randeep, being his senior, had a powerful aura, which made him nervous.

Shahid said, “Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He’s my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I’m very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep. We’ve never worked together. We actually did a lot of acting workshops together with Naseer uncle. He was very senior to me, and I used to be very scared of him.”

Despite the initial fear, over the years, their bond grew stronger, and now Shahid is thrilled to work alongside Randeep in their upcoming film, Arjun Ustara. This is the first time they are working together on a project.

The action-thriller Arjun Ustara is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Shahid Kapoor has been sharing his excitement about the movie on social media, posting glimpses of his preparation for the role. In a recent post, he shared a black-and-white workout selfie with the caption, “Prep time… Naya saal naya maal (New year, new stuff)… Next character, next film, what can I do that I haven’t before... Lost in the woods… But you can’t be original if you aren’t ready to be lost…”

Set in Mumbai, Arjun Ustara is expected to explore the post-independence underworld. The film is set for release in December 2025.