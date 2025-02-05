Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Enjoy Holiday in Budapest Alongside Matchbox Shoot

Randeep Hooda is currently in Budapest, busy filming his upcoming Hollywood movie Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave. This marks his second collaboration with Hargrave after their successful 2020 Netflix film Extraction. While Randeep is focused on shooting, he is also making time for some quality moments with his wife, Lin Laishram. Lin recently joined him in Budapest, and the two have been enjoying both the scenic beauty of the city and Randeep’s work commitments.

Randeep and Lin have been sightseeing and visiting the city’s historical landmarks, along with indulging in local cuisines. Their photos on social media show the couple making the most of their time, turning work into a mini holiday. Randeep, who married Lin on November 29, 2023, has always shared his love for travel and culture, and this trip is no exception.

Matchbox is a highly anticipated Hollywood action film produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, alongside Mattel Films’ Don Granger and Robbie Brenner. The film is based on the famous Matchbox car line, which began in 1953. The plot revolves around a group of childhood friends who reunite to stop a global disaster while reconnecting with each other. The franchise, which Mattel now reports sells two cars every second globally, has become an iconic part of toy history.

Aside from Matchbox, Randeep Hooda has two exciting Indian projects lined up. He stars in Jaat with Sunny Deol and Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Despite his packed schedule, Randeep is making sure to enjoy his time in Budapest, balancing both his career and his personal life.