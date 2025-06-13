Boeing team ready to support India’s probe into air crash: CEO

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Kelly Ortberg, Boeing President and CEO, said on Thursday that he has spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer their full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation into the fatal air crash.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad,” Ortberg said in a post on X.

“I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau,” the Boeing CEO added.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed that following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, “a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)”.

“Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future,” the minister posted on X.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Flight AI171, which took place shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad.

In his first statement since the accident, Wilson called it a "difficult day" for the airline and assured that all efforts are now focused on helping passengers, crew members and their families.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Wilson said, “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

The Air India flight -- a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The ill-fated plane with around 242 passengers was en route to London. The plane crashed into a hostel that housed intern doctors.

