Boating on Ganga river in Varanasi prohibited after 8:30 p.m.

Varanasi, May 2 (IANS) Boating on the Ganga river in Varanasi has been prohibited after 8:30 p.m., officials said.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of the tourists, said Water Police In-charge Mithilesh Yadav.

According to the Water Police In-charge, drowning incidents increased in May and June.

For the safety of tourists and visitors, security has been increased in the Ganga by Jal Police and arrangements have been made to increase vigil on weekends.

Yadav added that four teams, including two of NDRF and two of Water Police on two boats, have been deployed to keep a vigil on the Ganga.

In addition, a boat crew, and three security personnel have been deployed.

Yadav said that the decision to restrict the operation of the boats after 8:30 p.m. has been taken with the consent of the boatmen community.

If any boat is found operating after 8:30 p.m., the boat will be seized and an FIR will be registered against the boatman. Also, action will be taken to cancel the license of the boat.

The step is being undertaken because of the continuous increase of tourists in Kashi.

After 8:30 p.m., a monitoring team will warn sailors through loud hailers.

