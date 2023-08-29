B'luru: Burqa-clad girl, friend threatened for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’; police action sought

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) The Bengaluru police have been urged to take action against a youth who allegedly threatened a burqa-clad girl and a skull cap-wearing boy for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

After a video went viral showing the burqa-clad girl and the skull cap-wearing youth chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’, a youth threatened them on social media saying they would be "cut into pieces" if they dare to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in that attire.

In the video, the accused youth could be heard telling them to first take off the burqa and the skull cap, and then say whatever they want.

A social media user going by the name 'Right Wing Guy' later posted the threatening video tagging the Bengaluru police and sought action.

The post read: “A Muslim guy from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is openly threatening to cut the girl into pieces for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ wearing burqa and hijab. Will the ambassadors of hijab stand for this girl for her right to wear burqa and chant whatever she feels like?”

In the first video, the burqa-clad girl and the boy wearing a skull cap, who also had a cross around his neck, could be heard saying, “Arre dil dimaag mein ek hi naam, Jai Sri Ram, Jai Sri Ram.”

“Why are you bringing Islam in between (referring to their attire)? If you are seen by devout Muslims, you will be cut into half,” the accused youth said in his post.

Police sources said that they are gathering information to find out whether it was a prank.

The Fact Check Special Wing has taken up the case. Further investigation is on.

