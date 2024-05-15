BLS International refutes allegation of sexual harassment levelled by ex-employee (Ld)

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) After an ex-employee of BLS International Service Limited (India), a leading visa consultancy service provider, alleged sexual harassment by the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), the company on Wednesday refuted the charges as "baseless and false".

According to an FIR lodged with the Delhi Police, the alleged victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, worked with BLS International from May 2022 to May 2024.

“I left my workplace BLS International Services Ltd on May 1, 2024 after writing a mail to the Chairman, Diwakar Aggarwal. The reason for me resigning from the company is physical and mental harassment done by the CHRO of the company,” she alleged in the FIR.

Refuting the charges, a spokesperson for BLS International said, "The allegations made by the concerned individual are not only baseless and unfounded, but also clearly retaliatory, following the FIR filed against her and her three team members at the Barakhamba Road police station by the company under Sections 408 and 500/34 of the IPC for data theft, conspiracy, and refusal to hand over company assets.

"The allegations now being levelled are a counterblast after the company refused to pay any sums to the complainant in her carefully planned extortion bid earlier this week. The matters are under investigation and we do not wish to comment further on their merits."

In the FIR, the complainant alleged, "For the last many months, the CHRO made inappropriate gestures towards me... He used to ask me to make physical relations with him."

A senior police officer said that a case under Sections 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter.

