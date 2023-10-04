Blockbuster producer SKN gifts Mercedes Benz to cult blockbuster 'Baby' director Sai Rajesh

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) ‘Baby’, a small film, which stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, received phenomenal success as the cult blockbuster movie of this year.

The film is directed by Sai Rajesh, and produced by SKN, who previously delivered blockbusters like ‘Ee Rojullo’ and ‘Taxiwala’ under Mass Movie Makers. The passionate producer delivered blockbusters with brothers.

Impressed with the skills of director Sai Rajesh and the kind of massive success he gave, the producer SKN gifted a Mercedes Benz car to the director.

On this special occasion, producer SKN said: "I'm very happy with the massive success of our cult blockbuster 'Baby' and I wanted gift something special to my dearest friend and darling director Sai Rajesh. This is a small token of appreciation and love to our director. Thanks to Sai Rajesh for giving a cult film to our banner."

The success of ‘Baby’ movie is rooted in their friendship, their trust in each other and their passion for filmmaking.

The movie 'Baby', which was a super hit in the theatre, got a record level of views on OTT too.

After the huge success of ‘Baby’, Sai Rajesh got many opportunities, but his next movie commitment with SKN, who believed in him first, shows the friendship between the two.

Story discussions are going on for this movie which will be made under the banner of Mass Movie Makers.

The producer SKN earlier gave an MG Hector car to Sai Rajesh with the confidence of seeing the rushes before the release of the movie ‘Baby’.

SKN and Sai Rajesh have been good friends even before they entered the industry.

‘Baby’ film collections are phenomenal and unprecedented. It grossed over a staggering Rs 90 crore at the box office.

The film surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters such as ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, ‘Uppena’, and ‘Arjun Reddy’.

After ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Jailer’, this small film is one of the top blockbusters in Telugu cinema in 2023.

Not only the collections, the film is receiving super appreciation from top filmmakers, actors and critics.

It received special appreciation from Megastar Chiranjeevi, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and other stars along with audience acceptance.

Sai Rajesh’s directorial debut impressed the audience with its writing and the director’s handling of the film with precision.

