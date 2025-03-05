Blast in building rocks locality in Gwalior, two injured

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) A massive and suspicious blast rocked a seven-story building known as 'Legacy Plaza' in the Gola Ka Mandir police station area of Morar in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday.

The explosion left two individuals, including a woman, critically injured. Both victims, who suffered severe burn injuries, have been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

One of the injured, Rachna Jaat, owns two flats in the building.

The police have not yet confirmed their age but said they were of the same age, around 35 years old.

The explosion, which occurred in a flat on the first floor in the early morning hours, was so powerful that it caused significant damage to nearby buildings, shattering glass windows and creating cracks in the walls.

Despite the air-conditioner and cooking gas cylinder being found intact in the flat, police have not ruled out the possibility of a chemical explosion.

An officer explained to IANS over the phone that the blast occurred on the first floor of the flat around 3 a.m. Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak from the cooking gas cylinder might have caused the explosion, but the exact cause will only be confirmed by a forensic report.

The police revealed that both victims are relatives and belong to a large family living in nearby localities.

Rachna Jaat lives on the seventh floor of the building but had been staying in the flat where the blast occurred with her relative, Anil Jaat, who is a resident of Morar.

Anil suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries, while Rachna was also critically injured. Both are now being treated at JH Hospital in Gwalior.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, they rushed to the scene and summoned the bomb disposal squad.

No human casualties were found at the site, apart from the critically injured victims. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

The incident has left the residents of Legacy Plaza and the surrounding areas shaken and fearful. Authorities, including the municipal corporation, FSL, and other agencies, are thoroughly investigating the matter to uncover the truth behind the explosion.

