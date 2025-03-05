Jailed Kannada actress smuggled gold by strapping bars to her thighs, wrapped with crepe bandage (Ld)

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) The arrest of Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, daughter of a senior IPS officer in Karnataka, has exposed a major gold smuggling operation in India. Investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) revealed that the 31-year-old actress used an unusual method to evade security checks -- she attached 14 gold bars to her thighs using adhesive, wrapped them with tape, and concealed them under a crepe bandage.

Officials described her arrest as one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent gold smuggling cases.

So far, authorities have seized 17.29 kg of gold and cash in the case. This includes 14.8 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore recovered at the airport, Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold from her Bengaluru residence, and apart from that Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

Ranya Rao was apprehended on Monday night upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on an Emirates flight from Dubai. The DRI, acting on prior intelligence, deployed a four-member team at the airport, anticipating her arrival.

Sources revealed that she had made four trips to Dubai in just 15 days, raising suspicions. Investigators suspect she may have been smuggling gold on multiple occasions.

Authorities say Rao exploited her father’s position -- Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation) -- to avoid scrutiny at the airport.

Upon landing, she would reportedly call police personnel to pick her up, who then escorted her home.

Officials are now probing whether any police officers were complicit in the smuggling network.

Following her arrest, the DRI raided her upscale Lavelle Road apartment in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where she paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent. The search led to the discovery of additional gold and cash, taking the total seizure to Rs 17.29 kg of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

Her father, Ramachandra Rao, has distanced himself from the case, stating they have not been in touch since her marriage four months ago.

Ranya Rao, known for her role opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in ‘Maanikya’, has also acted in other South Indian films.

She was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue into her smuggling network and possible accomplices.

