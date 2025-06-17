BJP's Tarun Chugh slams Cong; hails 'Operation Sindoor', caste census move

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has hit out strongly at the Congress party, accusing it of spreading misinformation while praising the Modi government's efforts on national security and social justice, in a reference to the recent caste census notification.

Talking to IANS on Tuesday, Chugh slammed the recent Pahalgam terror attack and said that the “nefarious conspiracy” of Pakistan to derail peace and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had been crushed through the Indian military’s decisive action under 'Operation Sindoor.'

He said the attack on unarmed civilians was clearly aimed at disrupting peace, development, and the revival of tourism in the Union Territory.

“Our brave armed forces have demolished terror hideouts and crushed the terror network. 'Operation Sindoor' has successfully foiled Pakistan's agenda of inciting communal violence and destabilising the Valley,” he said.

Chugh welcomed the reopening of tourism in J&K and said the region would soon witness a return to its “full glory.”

He also highlighted preparations underway for the annual Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3. “The administration is making all necessary arrangements and will ensure the safety and security of every pilgrim,” he said.

Commenting on the caste-based census, Chugh said the PM Narendra Modi-led government had taken a “clear and historic” step by deciding to conduct it, asserting that the move would ensure equitable representation for Backward communities. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it a “factory of fake news.”

“Congress continues to spread lies and its claims are completely false and baseless. In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has worked tirelessly for the OBCs, poor, and other marginalised sections of society. He gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission — a landmark achievement,” Chugh said.

He particularly targeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of becoming “an expert in spreading fake news.” Referring to the Mandal Commission, Chugh reminded that the BJP had supported the V.P. Singh government’s implementation of reservations. “The BJP withdrew support only after our senior leader L.K. Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra was stopped and he was arrested,” he said.

He also pointed out the contradiction in the Congress’ stance on reservations. “Rahul Gandhi’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, had openly opposed reservations for the underprivileged while speaking in Parliament in 1990. This is on record and exposes the Congress’ real face,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.