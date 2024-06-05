BJP's Mahesh Sharma thanks voters for 3rd consecutive win from Gautam Buddha Nagar

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Dr Mahesh Sharma, the BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar, expressed appreciation to the people of the Lok Sabha constituency for making him victorious with a record margin and also for the third consecutive time.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mahesh Sharma contested against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Rajendra Singh Solanki, among others.

He defeated his closest rival, Mahendra Singh, by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, "I would like to thank the people of Noida for placing their trust in me, once as an MLA and now thrice as an MP."

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country's development, he stated that the public believes in the BJP-led NDA's capability to drive progress as it forms the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time.

Sharma, highlighting the developmental initiatives in the Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency, noted that projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have been sanctioned to him by the Prime Minister.

He also addressed key issues such as the builder-buyer problem, farmers' concerns, environmental challenges, and traffic congestion, assuring that these matters would be "resolved promptly."

