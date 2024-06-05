Actress Akansha Kapoor's mantra for World Environment Day: 'Small steps matter'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is busy with her Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’, has shared a few tips for eco-conservation on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Stating that she has been an eco-sensitive person since she was a kid, Akansha said that she grew up loving animals, being awed by nature, and just wanting to take care of the planet.

"I think caring for the environment isn’t an all-or-nothing game. Small steps matter, whether it is limiting water usage while taking a shower, turning the faucet off while brushing, using public transport, or eating vegetarian meals," she told IANS.

She added, "Nothing is too big or too small. So do whatever is in your power, but start somewhere."

